UAE reveals identities of 3 suspects arrested in murder of Israeli-Moldovan citizen

The UAE has revealed the identities of the three suspects who were arrested in the murder case of Moldovan citizen Zvi Kogan.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the three perpetrators are of Uzbek nationality. Their names are: Olimpi Tohirovic (28), Mahmoud John Abdel Rahim (28), and Azizbek Kamilovic (33).

Kogan was an expat residing in the UAE, holding dual nationality with both Moldovan and Israeli passports. He was reported missing by his family on Thursday. UAE authorities launched an investigation, during which his body was discovered.

On Sunday, they announced the arrest of three suspects believed to be involved in the crime.