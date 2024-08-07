UAE reveals 3 major violations by gold refineries

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:16 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:17 PM

To combat money laundering, the Ministry of Economy is monitoring business to enforce laws and create an attractive environment for business and investment.

The Ministry oversaw designated non-financial businesses and professions, to ensure highest levels of compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Economy revealed some of the major violations committed by gold refineries: