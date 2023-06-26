UAE: Retrofitting project saves water in mosques amounting to 700 Olympic-size swimming pools

Spending Eid Al Adha holidays in UAE? From fireworks, pyrotechnics, concerts, shopping and much more, this is how you can celebrate
Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), has saved 1.8 million cubic meters of water from January 2021 to date following the completion of a large-scale water savings project to retrofit mosques across the Al Ain region.
The company said in a statement on Monday that the saving was equal to one-third of the total annual consumption in 999 mosques.
AADC supplies water and electricity to more than 250,000 customers through its sustainable distribution network.
Launched in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (AWQAF), the company replaced over 13,400 water fixtures with high-efficiency units from January to December 2020.
“We know first-hand that water is a precious resource that must be used responsively if we are to maintain water security and reach our sustainability goals. Through our efforts to retrofit nearly 1,000 mosques, we have successfully saved enough water to fill over 700 Olympic size swimming pools, and these new water-saving measures will continue to serve our community and save water usage in the future,” said Abdullah Ali Al Sheryani, CEO of AADC.
Over the next ten years, the project is expected to save nearly eight million cubic meters of water. The initiative contributes to Abu Dhabi's Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalisation Strategy, which aims to reduce overall water consumption by 32 per cent in the Emirate by 2030.
