UAE: Some retailers say facing shortage of iPhone 17 as demand outpaces supply

Some of the retailers are reporting shortage of the latest variant of Apple’s smartphone iPhone 17 in the UAE due to demand outpacing supply.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series was launched in the UAE last month. In line with expectations, the new variant witnessed strong interest from iPhone lovers, who spent thousands of dirhams more to get hold of new gadgets.

Rajat Asthana, CEO of Eros Group, said demand is strong, especially at launch in the UAE, and there are signs supply is strained — at least initially.

There has been “unprecedented demand for the iPhone 17 launch in the UAE” with footfall increasing by 50 per cent than the previous year, he added.

“It is specifically the higher‑end models (e.g., the Pro Max) that are leading the demand. Pre‑orders were sold out within minutes… Demand seems high and likely outpacing immediate supply.”

A Jumbo Electronics spokesperson also confirmed that demand for the new iPhone 17 series has been very strong this year, especially for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models.

“The new features introduced by Apple, along with the fresh colour options such as Cosmic Orange, have created high excitement among customers. The stock we’ve received from Apple is being utilised quickly as demand continues to remain strong. We are also expecting regular replenishments to ensure customers can get their preferred model soon,” said the spokesperson.

In addition, the Indian festival Diwali also drove a surge in demand for iPhones 17 for gifting in the UAE.

Constrained availability

Asthana said there is evidence of stock shortages and constrained availability.

“The reasons seem to be a mix of high demand, limited initial supply, logistical/launch issues, and perhaps strategic allocation. It is expected to remain a shortage during the next month… and expected to improve in November onwards.”

The CEO of Eros Group elaborated that high demand is concentrated on premium models such as Pro and Pro Max models that come with large storage variants.

However, some e-commerce platforms showed availability of the latest variants of Apple’s phones, but a limited availability. Similarly, Apple’s online UAE stores also showed availability of the new devices.