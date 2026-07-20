UAE retailers expand ready-to-eat meals as busy residents seek quick, healthy options

The demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals is surging across the UAE, driven by changing lifestyles, a growing population of working professionals, and an increasing preference for convenient yet healthy food options.

In response, major cooperatives and supermarket chains are rapidly expanding their food offerings and live kitchen sections to cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Industry leaders note that the shift in consumer behaviour is not just about saving time, but also about maintaining high standards of quality and freshness.

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“Dubai and the UAE in general are witnessing continuous growth in the demand for ready-to-eat meals, driven by changing lifestyles and a high pace of work, along with consumers’ preference for quick food solutions that combine the quality of fresh food with value,” said Mohammed Al Hashimi, CEO of Union Coop to Khaleej Times.

He highlighted that the ready meals segment is currently one of the most promising sectors in retail, particularly in Dubai, given its diverse population and varied needs. “This drives us to develop diverse food options that cater to different tastes and cultures,” Al Hashimi added.

Expanding live kitchens

To keep pace with this trend, retailers are not only increasing shelf space for pre-packaged meals but are also investing heavily in in-store dining experiences and live preparation stations.

When asked about future plans to expand live kitchens and fast food sections across other branches, Al Hashimi confirmed that Union Coop operates on a continuous development strategy based on studying shopper needs.

“We continue to evaluate opportunities to expand live kitchen sections and ready meal areas in current and new branches, in proportion to the volume of demand and the nature of each area,” he said. “We also focus on providing an integrated shopping experience that offers fresh meals prepared according to the highest standards of quality and food safety, while diversifying items to meet the aspirations of various segments of society.”

Integrated shopping experiences

Sharjah Coop has also reported a noticeable growth in demand for ready meals in recent years, prompting the cooperative to develop its ready food sections and introduce new concepts.

Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Sharjah Coop, emphasised the cooperative’s commitment to developing services that keep pace with consumer expectations.

“The expansion in the ready meals and direct eating sector is part of the cooperative’s strategy to enhance the shopping experience and provide integrated food solutions that combine quality, diversity, and speed,” he said.

As part of this strategy, Sharjah Coop recently launched ‘Coop Café’, a new service designed to provide a comprehensive customer experience within its branches. The café offers a variety of Arabic and international ready meals, alongside hot and cold beverages.

Currently available in the Halwan, Al Suyoh, Riviera, Gate Tower, and Al Dhaid branches, the ‘Coop Café’ is part of a phased plan to roll out the service across all branches in the near future. This initiative aims to cement the cooperative’s position as a one-stop destination for both shopping and dining.

“Sharjah Coop continues to invest in developing its services and expanding modern retail concepts, in line with the emirate’s vision of providing innovative shopping experiences,” Al Naboodah added.

The convenience factor

The trend is equally prevalent in the private supermarket sector, where the balance between convenience and freshness remains a top priority.

“We are clearly seeing increasing demand for ready meals in the UAE, mainly driven by busy lifestyles, the growing number of working professionals, and consumers seeking convenient, high-quality meal solutions,” said Carlos Bermudez, General Manager for Supermarkets Chain at Al Aswaq Al Watania.

He noted that today’s customers are looking for products that save time without compromising on variety or value. “We believe this trend will continue to grow in the coming years,” Bermudez predicted.

To meet this demand, Al Aswaq Al Watania plans to further expand its ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook offerings. “We will continue to combine convenience with the fresh food experience that remains at the core of our business,” he concluded.