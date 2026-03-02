UAE starts flight operations to assist stranded travellers on Day 3 of Iran conflict

Travellers are advised to wait for their respective airlines to reach out to them before they head to the airport

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Mar 2026, 6:48 PM UPDATED: Mon 2 Mar 2026, 7:03 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the commencement of exceptional flight operations at UAE airports, enabling stranded passengers affected by recent regional developments to depart, in line with the schedules to be announced by airlines to affected passengers and the relevant destinations.

Recommended For You

'Looking, not seeing': Why UAE drivers may not spot children on e-scooters

'Looking, not seeing': Why UAE drivers may not spot children on e-scooters

Oil faces $20 spike as Hormuz artery grinds to a halt

Oil faces $20 spike as Hormuz artery grinds to a halt

UAE updates Iranian attack figures: 3 dead, 58 injured as hundreds of missiles, drones downed

UAE updates Iranian attack figures: 3 dead, 58 injured as hundreds of missiles, drones downed

Iran's supreme leader not in Tehran, transferred to secure location, official says

Iran's supreme leader not in Tehran, transferred to secure location, official says

DMCC reveals new details on 600 metre-plus tower as Uptown District expands

DMCC reveals new details on 600 metre-plus tower as Uptown District expands

 

The Authority urges passengers whose flights have been impacted not to proceed to airports until they have been contacted and notified of their flight timings and details by their respective airlines, in order to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Authority expressed its appreciation for passengers’ cooperation, emphasising that adherence to the issued instructions plays a central role in facilitating procedures and maintaining orderly operations.

ALSO READ