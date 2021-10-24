UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced

Supplied photo

Dubai - Find out who was the winner of UAE’s largest draw this week.

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 2:52 AM

Emirates Draw announced the winning number of the latest weekly draw where seven winners will take home a guaranteed Dh 77,000.

The winning number this week is 5041084, Emirates Draw announced live on its YouTube page. The draw was held at 7 pm on Saturday, October 23.

The weekly draw, conducted by Emirates Draw, for a winning prize of Dh 77,777,7777 is the largest in the UAE.

How to participate

By purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers, consumers can choose to participate in the weekly draw.

Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

Weekly raffle

After their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each.

In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

Emirates Draw will be streamed live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the www.emiratesdraw.com and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The first draw took place on September 25 this year.