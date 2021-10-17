UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules

Abu Dhabi - The closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 12:35 PM

A popular restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down for flouting food hygiene rules.

The Diet House — Branch 5 was deemed a danger to public health by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).

Officials said the closure was due to repeated violations of conditions and requirements related to health and food safety.

The violations included poor food storage, such as storing or displaying perishable food items at an inappropriate temperature, handling food in a manner that affects public safety and leaving food exposed during storage.

In addition, the restaurant failed to provide adequate facilities and tools to ensure the effectiveness of cleaning operations. It also failed to take the necessary measures to maintain the personal hygiene of workers in the facility, in addition to several other violations.

The administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected and the restaurant fulfils the necessary food safety requirements to ensure public safety.

All food establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure compliance with food-safety requirements, the Adafsa statement said.

Residents have been urged to report any violations at food outlets or when in doubt about the contents of food products to the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that legal action can be taken.