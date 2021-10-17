UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
A popular restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down for flouting food hygiene rules.
The Diet House — Branch 5 was deemed a danger to public health by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).
Officials said the closure was due to repeated violations of conditions and requirements related to health and food safety.
The violations included poor food storage, such as storing or displaying perishable food items at an inappropriate temperature, handling food in a manner that affects public safety and leaving food exposed during storage.
In addition, the restaurant failed to provide adequate facilities and tools to ensure the effectiveness of cleaning operations. It also failed to take the necessary measures to maintain the personal hygiene of workers in the facility, in addition to several other violations.
The administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected and the restaurant fulfils the necessary food safety requirements to ensure public safety.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai fights Covid: 53 eateries shut down in three months for safety violations
>> UAE: Restaurant shut for repeat food safety violations in Al Ain
All food establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure compliance with food-safety requirements, the Adafsa statement said.
Residents have been urged to report any violations at food outlets or when in doubt about the contents of food products to the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that legal action can be taken.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago