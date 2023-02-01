UAE: Restaurant shut down after several cases of food poisoning

Authority received several reports from customers who fell ill after eating grilled chicken meals contaminated with salmonella bacteria

Burger Al Arab Restaurant and Cafeteria. Photo: Supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 5:35 PM

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down for flouting food-hygiene rules after several customers complained of food poisoning.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) said it issued an administrative order to close down the Burger Al Arab Restaurant and Cafeteria facility in Abu Dhabi for posing danger to public health.

The authority closed the eatery following several reports of poisoning cases after customers ate grilled chicken meals contaminated with salmonella bacteria. The poisoning was due to the outlet’s non-compliance with the correct practices in the storage, handling and preparation of food.

Officials said the restaurant failed to maintain hygiene during food preparation, and the food storage was poor.

The administrative closure order will remain effective until the violations are corrected, and the restaurant fulfils the necessary food safety requirements to ensure public safety.

All food establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure compliance with food-safety requirements, the Adafsa statement said.

Residents have been urged to report any violations at food outlets or when in doubt about the contents of food products to the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that legal action can be taken.

