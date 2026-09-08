UAE responds to media reports on conversations with Israeli government

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that UAE's engagement since October 7 was consistently directed toward de-escalation, regional stability

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 9:27 PM UPDATED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 10:15 PM
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has underscored that the UAE Government does not comment on media stories or speculation regarding conversations between government leaders.

The UAE's engagement since October 7 was consistently directed toward de-escalation, regional stability and preventing violence.

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UAE and Israeli government entities have maintained open and direct lines of communication since the inception of the relationship more than five years ago. When necessary, all relevant intelligence has been and continues to be communicated between the relevant entities.

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