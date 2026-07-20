UAE resit exam results out: Here's what passing means for students' grades

UAE's Ministry of Education released the results of the 2025-2026 end-of-year resit exams at 2pm on Monday, July 20, for students in public schools and private schools following the ministry's curriculum. The results were made available through the ministry's approved electronic channels, allowing students and parents to view them as soon as they were officially accredited.

The resit exams, held in person at schools from July 14 to 17, were the final opportunity for students who did not meet the passing requirements to clear their subjects, and the ministry confirmed that no alternative or make-up exams will be organised after the set period.

Schools across the country have notified students and parents of the announcement time, urging families to follow official platforms to access the results. In messages sent to families, school administrations stressed that the resit exams represent the last chance for eligible students to complete the requirements to pass and move up to the next grade, encouraging them to receive the results in a positive spirit and use the experience to strengthen their academic performance.

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How resit grades are calculated

Under the ministry's approved assessment guidelines, a student who passes a resit exam is awarded the minimum passing grade for that subject, regardless of the actual score achieved in the resit. Students who pass are given a grade of 50 in Cycles 1 and 2, and 60 in Cycle 3, with the minimum passing grade added to the overall total and general average for Grade 12 students.

The resit exams target students in Grades 4 to 12 who did not achieve the minimum passing grade in one or more Group A subjects, and each student had only one attempt per subject. Group A subjects include Arabic, Islamic Education, Social Studies and Moral Education, English, Mathematics, Science, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology, depending on the grade and academic stream.

Support ahead of the exams

In the lead-up to the exams, schools provided support programmes that included virtual lessons in core subjects, learning content through the LMS platform featuring sample exams, guided solutions and practice exercises, as well as intensive revision sessions supervised by specialist teachers focusing on students' weak areas and Term 3 concepts.

With the release of today's results, the curtain falls on all academic work for the 2025-2026 school year, enabling students to complete their transition procedures to higher grades in line with the Term 3 calendar.