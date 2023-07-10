UAE residents win Dh50,000 cash prize, free fuel for a year in new promotion: Here is how to participate

An expert has said that more than 50,000 Emiratis have joined the private sector since the launch of the Nafis programme in September 2021
Spending at the petrol pump could actually benefit you for the next few months. This summer, Adnoc service station customers have the chance to win multiple prizes, in the form of cash, points, or as coupons for free fuel.
On Monday, the company announced the winners of this week's promotion. Eisa Alyammahi won Dh50,000 in cash, while Randono Kothamathy won free fuel for a year. Khaleifah Alzeyoudi won 5 million points.
Adnoc service stations will give registered customers instant daily prizes and if they spend Dh20 at any Adnoc Oasis convenience store, car wash, lube change, LPG online or EV charging, or Dh60 on fuel. These customers will also get the chance to win the weekly prizes of Dh50,000 in cash, free fuel for a year, 5 million rewards points, and the grand prize of 1kg gold.
You can participate in the promotion only if you have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member. Participants can sign up on the Adnoc distribution app, or by visiting a service station. Before every purchase, show your Emirates ID or the Rewards membership QR code to participate. Winners are announced on the official social media channels, the official website, and on the distribution app.
The promotion is running from June 26 to September 24, 2023. The grand prize of 1kg gold will be given to five winners on September 25, 2023.

