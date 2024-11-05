UAE: Residents who plan to move to US face uncertainty ahead of presidential election

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R). Photo: AFP

Americans worldwide are choosing their next president, and on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, the White House will have a new occupant.

However, some UAE residents planning to move to the US are grappling with immigration uncertainties, particularly regarding their green card process.

With new leadership, shifting political landscapes, and potential policy changes on the horizon, people are carefully considering the implications this election may have on their future.

Reem (name changed on request) is worried as the election date nears. After waiting two years for her spousal visa since marrying her husband who is in the US, she reflects on her situation.

"I finally received my approval, but now I am concerned about the upcoming interview appointment,” she said. This interview is crucial for her reunion with her husband.

“There are a lot of immigration policies from the two presidential candidates. My concern extends beyond the current situation to what might happen after the election and under a new president. Policies can change drastically,” she noted.

Reem is particularly concerned about Donald Trump's speeches on immigration, as he has a strong anti-immigration stance. “I want to start a new life with my husband, a US citizen, but I’ll be going there with my green card, and I want to ensure that the path ahead remains clear.”

Nora Khalid, a Sharjah resident planning to start a new life in the US with her family, expressed her concerns. “There is a definite fear, 100 per cent, because the first file one of the major candidates handles is always the file of immigrants." She highlighted the potential for significant changes in immigration policy, especially if Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and former president, returns to office.

"Given Trump’s previous term, where he had a firm stance on immigration, it’s natural for anyone considering immigration to worry,” she added. “He might tighten restrictions or increase the investment amounts required for green cards.”

The upcoming election is pivotal in American politics, four years after the contentious 2020 election. It will determine not just the President and Vice-President but also all 435 members of the House of Representatives and about one-third of the Senate.

The election process began with a series of primary elections and caucuses in early 2024, where both major parties—Democratic and Republican—selected their candidates.

Another resident, Mohamed A, was selected through the Electronic Diversity Visa Programme last year while he was in Sudan. This programme allows individuals from countries with low immigration rates to apply for permanent residency in the US. After completing his interview two months ago, Mohamed plans to travel in January to start his new life in the US alongside his brother.