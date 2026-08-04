UAE residents swap long weekend drives with scenic Etihad Rail journeys

With the launch of Etihad Rail’s passenger services on June 30, 2026, weekend getaways across the UAE have been transformed. The inaugural route connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah has quickly become a favourite among residents, offering a scenic, stress-free alternative to the long cross-country drive.

Running three times daily in each direction, the journey covers the distance in approximately one hour and 45 minutes taking passengers from the urban sprawl of Abu Dhabi, across golden sand dunes, through the dramatic Hajar Mountains in Fujairah.

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Tickets, especially at weekends, have been in high demand since services began, and UAE residents have been vocal in praising the ease and comfort of the trains. Khaleej Times spoke with three families who have already made the trip to find out how Etihad Rail is changing the way they travel.

‘The train gave us back our time’

For working mother Raya Al Baroudi, who lives in Abu Dhabi but is originally from Kalba, the new rail service has solved a problem she has long struggled with — which is getting home without exhausting herself and her children.

“The main motivation was finding a comfortable and safe way to travel and avoiding the hardship of driving for two and a half hours with children, especially right after working hours,” she said. “The train provides an excellent opportunity to rest and relax after a tiring day at work instead of the exhaustion of the road.”

Al Baroudi travelled from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, the emirate closest to her hometown, and said the experience exceeded expectations. “It was incredibly wonderful and beautiful, characterised by a warm reception and great hospitality. For the children, it was much easier than long car trips and gave them more space for comfort and fun while travelling.”



Her children were captivated by the scenery along the way. “Their reaction was full of enthusiasm and happiness. They loved seeing the beautiful scenery across different regions of the country, spotting camels, antelopes, deer, and livestock, and learning about trees, plants, and mountain views on the way back,” she added.



Al Baroudi also noted the practical benefits of the service for her elderly mother. “This option is also ideal for my mother to travel easily to her appointments in Abu Dhabi and return to Kalba without any fatigue.”

‘Luxurious in every sense of the word’

Asma Al Marzouqi, an employee and mother of seven from Abu Dhabi, had been waiting for this moment since the idea of a national passenger railway was first announced. When the inaugural Fujairah service launched, she and her family booked immediately.

“From the first moment the idea of Etihad Rail was raised, we have been waiting for the day we could travel from one emirate to another,” she said. “When the first journey from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi was announced, we were very excited and booked right away. Since we were not travelling abroad, we said let’s travel to beautiful Fujairah.”

The family opted for Premium Class, which starts at Dh120 per ticket. “The trip was luxurious in every sense of the word. From the moment we arrived at the station, the facilities were beautiful, the seating was comfortable, and the hospitality was excellent.”

Al Marzouqi planned the trip carefully, researching hotels near the Fujairah station. “I opened the map and searched for the station’s location and the nearest hotels. We booked the Sea Hotel, which was 10 minutes away by car. When we arrived at Fujairah station, there were many taxis outside. We took one to the hotel and moved around Fujairah by taxi; it felt like we were on a proper trip abroad.”

She is already planning her next journey. “We will definitely use Etihad Rail always. The next plan is to go by train to Al Dhafra, Dubai, and Sharjah, God willing. My children’s happiness was immense; it truly felt like a real travel experience.”

A quick trip with big impact

For Umm Rashid Al Zahmi from Fujairah, the motivation was simple leisure. She and her family took the train from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi and back, and found the experience both comfortable and enjoyable for all ages.

“It was a wonderful and very comfortable experience, and much more fun for the children,” she said. “It is definitely a fun and easier experience for all family members.”

The trip was a short one, but it left a strong impression. “We have another trip planned in a week, and my children are very excited to repeat the experience,” she added.

What you need to know

Etihad Rail currently operates three daily services between Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed City Station and Fujairah’s Al Hilal City Station. Introductory fares start at Dh55 for Comfort Class and Dh120 for Premium Class, with discounts available for children aged 2 to 17 and seniors aged 60 and above.

Tickets can be booked via the Etihad Rail website or mobile app, and passengers are advised to arrive at least 20 minutes before departure.

Free parking is available for ticket holders at the Abu Dhabi station, and a Dh10 shuttle service connects the station to Reem Mall, Adnoc headquarters, and Adnec. Taxis are readily available at Fujairah station for onwards travel.

What’s next for Etihad Rail

The Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route is just the beginning. On September 30, 2026, passenger services will expand to include the Dubai Station near Jumeirah Golf Estates and the Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah.

Further stations across Al Dhafra and Sharjah’s University City are planned through late 2026 and into 2027. Once fully operational, the 900km network will connect 11 cities and regions across all seven emirates from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah on the east coast.