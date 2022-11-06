UAE: Residents warned against excessive borrowing, unnecessary loans

Sheikh Mohamed wishes Mohammed Shiaa' Al-Sudani success in his new role
Abu Dhabi residents have been warned about the dangers of excessive borrowing and its negative effects on an individual, their family and society as a whole. These dangers, officials say, can be psychological, social or economic pressures.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said that excessive borrowing can cause the collapse and disintegration of the family unit, and can lead to serious misbehaviour.
Officials also stressed the importance of the sound management of financial resources, and the establishment of spending plans proportionate to their income.
The advice against uncontrolled borrowing was given during an awareness-raising lecture on the risks of credit, organised by the ADJD – in coordination with Majalis Abu Dhabi of the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court – as part of the "Majalesna" initiative.
The aim of the lecture is to promote awareness, security and stability, and disseminate legal knowledge, among different segments of the nation's society
During his sensitisation lecture, Dr. Turki Al Qahtani, Senior Family Counsellor at the ADJD, reviewed the effects of reckless borrowing or loans taken for unnecessary uses, emphasising the importance of rationalising expenditure to avoid unsustainable credits. These, he noted, can lead to a spiral of negative repercussions on social stability.
Dr. Al Qahtani also explained that social stability depends on the ability to provide for basic needs like goods and services. He advocated for a culture of saving, efficient management of financial resources, and the adoption of rational spending habits.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed wishes Mohammed Shiaa' Al-Sudani success in his new role
A number of dignitaries, officials and relatives of the newly weds attended the event
Country to highlight its climate actions, solutions and achievements, and preparations to host COP28 at summit
Located in Bologna, Italy, the Giannino Stoppani Bookshop is considered one of the world’s leading institutions for children’s literature
The Ruler of the emirate has directed the allocation of the fund to support the publishing industry in the Arab region and across the globe
The Dubai Economy on October 13 had said it received 753 complaints against 'annoying' promotional calls in the past five months
The temporary closure will pave the way for the highly anticipated flagship event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge
It will be the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years — the next occurrence will be on March 14, 2025