UAE: Residents warned against excessive borrowing, unnecessary loans

Officials have stressed the importance of appropriately managing finances, and establishing spending plans proportionate to one's income

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 5:20 PM

Abu Dhabi residents have been warned about the dangers of excessive borrowing and its negative effects on an individual, their family and society as a whole. These dangers, officials say, can be psychological, social or economic pressures.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said that excessive borrowing can cause the collapse and disintegration of the family unit, and can lead to serious misbehaviour.

Officials also stressed the importance of the sound management of financial resources, and the establishment of spending plans proportionate to their income.

The advice against uncontrolled borrowing was given during an awareness-raising lecture on the risks of credit, organised by the ADJD – in coordination with Majalis Abu Dhabi of the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court – as part of the "Majalesna" initiative.

The aim of the lecture is to promote awareness, security and stability, and disseminate legal knowledge, among different segments of the nation's society

During his sensitisation lecture, Dr. Turki Al Qahtani, Senior Family Counsellor at the ADJD, reviewed the effects of reckless borrowing or loans taken for unnecessary uses, emphasising the importance of rationalising expenditure to avoid unsustainable credits. These, he noted, can lead to a spiral of negative repercussions on social stability.

Dr. Al Qahtani also explained that social stability depends on the ability to provide for basic needs like goods and services. He advocated for a culture of saving, efficient management of financial resources, and the adoption of rational spending habits.

