UAE: Residents warned against buying food, sweets from unauthorised sellers this Eid Al Fitr

Abu Dhabi: Residents urged not to buy food items from unauthorised sources
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has urged residents not to purchase food products from unauthorised sellers.
Ahead of Eid Al Fitr, the authority had carried out a massive inspection drive, checking on food establishments, particularly confectionery shops, bakeries, chocolate and sweets factories, and popular kitchens in various regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
Adafsa said they wanted to ensure the food products sold and made in these places are safe for consumption, especially because these shops usually see a surge in customers during Eid.
More field inspections shall continue to monitor the establishments' compliance with food health and food safety standards.
During these visits, inspectors look out for any incorrect practices and ensure that during the preparation, making, storage, display and transportation processes, the best practices are in place.
The local authority urged the public to quickly report any observations on food products or improper cooking practices by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Call Centre on 800555. The Adafsa stressed on avoiding buying food products from unlicensed sources.
