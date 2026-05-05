UAE residents call for stronger Arabic language protection as English dominates daily life

The Federal National Council has recommended establishing a National Council for National Identity and the Arabic Language, along with a separate law to protect Arabic, amid growing concern about the declining use of Arabic among younger generations.

FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash said the real fear is raising generations who know Arabic only superficially and lack a strong connection to their identity and national belonging.

The proposed law would cover education, media, government services, business, family life, and technology and would also require Arabic in advertisements, public campaigns, and official events.

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Yousra Al Sharfi from Abu Dhabi said the issue is no longer just educational but a deeper challenge linked to national identity and cultural belonging.

“Arabic is not just a language for communication. It carries religion, history, values, and the memory of society,” she said.

She believes English has become linked to success and modern life, while Arabic has been confined to classrooms and formal settings.

“The problem is not learning English, but allowing Arabic to lose its natural place in daily life,” she said.

She added that protecting Arabic must go beyond laws and include stronger policies in schools, the media, technology, and families.

“Parents also play a major role. Many speak English with their children at home, thinking it gives them better opportunities, but this weakens their connection to their mother tongue,” she said.

English takes over daily life

Um Muadad from Dubai said English now dominates hospitals, hotels, restaurants, airports, and even official messages from some institutions.

“Sometimes you feel lost in your own country. Arabic becomes the second option, while English comes first,” she said.

She added that even some young Emiratis wearing kandoras and ghutras prefer speaking English in public, which she sees as a worrying sign.

“There is no real identity left if everything becomes English. Arabic should be the main language everywhere, not only when we need translation,” she said.

Schools and social media add pressure

Um Maitha from Dubai also said many young people now prefer English or mix both languages in daily conversations, whether at school or at home.

She pointed to major reasons behind this decline, including the strong dependence on English in education and technology, weak daily use of Arabic, and social media dominated by foreign-language content.

“Some school methods also make Arabic feel difficult instead of making students enjoy it,” she said.

She supported the creation of a national council, saying it would give the issue serious official attention.

“But real success depends on practical action. We need better curricula, stronger Arabic digital content, and teachers who help students love the language, not fear it,” she said.

Many residents agreed that protecting Arabic is not about rejecting English but about restoring balance and ensuring future generations remain connected to their language, culture, and national identity.