Flights halted, plans upended: UAE residents stranded as airspace temporarily closes

UAE residents found themselves stranded across airports this weekend after the country announced a temporary and partial closure of its airspace, leaving flights grounded and travel plans in limbo.

As departure boards continue to flash “cancelled,” UAE residents shared with Khaleej Times how they are left refreshing airline apps, rebooking hotels and hoping for swift de-escalation in a crisis unfolding beyond the UAE’s borders but now deeply felt at home.

The UAE aviation authority said the move was an “exceptional precautionary measure” aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and aircrews and safeguarding the country’s territory amid rapidly evolving regional security developments.

The disruption followed reports that the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. According to Reuters, US officials said the military had initiated a series of strikes against Iranian targets, with operations expected to last several days.

Relevant authorities in the country have also assured that they are continuously monitoring developments around the clock.

Residents waiting to return home

Meanwhile, for many UAE-based residents, what should have been a routine return flight quickly spiralled into hours of confusion.

Sam Proctor, a 43-year-old Dubai-based data professional, had arrived at Yerevan airport well before his scheduled 11.25am flight back home. Instead, he was left waiting inside a shuttered terminal.

“I was there since 9.30am but couldn’t leave the airport until 4.30pm even after the flights were cancelled,” he said, describing the long, tense hours of uncertainty.

British expat Mike Jones faced a similar ordeal. His flight, he said, was first expected to be rerouted. “Initially, our flight back to Dubai was going to be rerouted. However, when air space closures were announced, our plane had to go back to the gate.”

With little clarity on when flights might resume, planning ahead felt impossible. “We didn’t even bother asking for a specific number of days,” he said. “It could be a couple of days or longer.”

Both men were eventually forced to leave the airport and return to Yerevan, scrambling to secure hotel rooms as costs mounted and work commitments back in Dubai loomed.

Some stuck in the UAE

The disruption was not limited to those trying to enter the UAE. Some visitors found themselves unable to leave.

Ajith Dey, who works in Saudi Arabia and had travelled to the UAE for a weekend with family, said he never imagined his short trip would be extended. “Obviously, who would expect this? What seemed like a usual trip is turning out to be unusual,” he said.

With Sunday marking the first working day of the week in the Kingdom, the impact was immediate. “I had scheduled a few meetings too, which I’ll now probably have to push later in the week,” he said. “Hopefully, this will get resolved soon and the airspace will open again.”

For families in Dubai, the ripple effects were equally personal.

Anita Jain had been preparing for her domestic helper’s return from Nepal. Instead, she received a voice note saying the worker was stranded at the Kathmandu airport. “My help was supposed to travel back from Nepal tomorrow, but she sent a voice note just now stating that she is also stuck at Kathmandu. I have asked her to return home rather than endlessly waiting at the airport.”