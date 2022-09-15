UAE: Residents spot child dangling from 13th floor window, rush to rescue him

The door to the apartment had to be broken in order for the other residents in the building to enter and save the boy

Photo for illustrative purposes only

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 10:15 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 10:46 AM

Neighbours and a watchman managed to rescue a 5-year-old child who was dangling from the 13th floor of a building in Sharjah's Al Taawun area on Wednesday.

The child got stuck in a window while playing and the neighbours saw him from the street. They immediately informed the police and tried to save him.

Resident Adel Abdel Hafeez told local media that upon his arrival from work, he noticed passers-by pointing to a child in one of the windows of the building. He immediately informed the watchman and went up to the 13th floor to save the child.

He added: "We knocked on the door and no one opened. I called the father of the child and told him we would break the door to enter and save the child from falling off the window. He allowed us to do so and we entered immediately. We found the child holding the edge of the window with difficulty and standing on the tips of his toes. I grabbed his hands and lifted him gradually. The window opening was narrow so the watchman raised it until the child was brought in and rescued.”

He added that after he was rescued, six police patrols, ambulances and the child's mother arrived. Hafeez went to the police station to file a report on the incident and give his statements.

Muhammad Rahmatullah, the watchman of the building, said: "After I saw the child, I told the neighbours to be ready downstairs with a blanket and a mattress in case the child fell, while I went with the residents to the apartment and broke the door to save him."

The Sharjah Civil Defence confirmed that as soon as it received a report about a child stuck in the high rise of a building, the rescue team responded immediately, and upon arrival, found the child already safe.

ALSO READ: