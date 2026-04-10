UAE residents answer Sheikh Mohammed’s call, raise flags across homes and buildings

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Residents across the UAE have begun raising the national flag above villas, shopfronts and neighbourhood buildings, answering Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s call to let the banner fly “above every home and building” as a symbol of unity, loyalty and love for the country.

The public response has played out both on the ground and online, with citizens and expatriates sharing photos and videos of fluttering UAE flags across residential communities and commercial areas.

For many, the gesture has become a visible expression of gratitude to a country they say kept them safe during weeks of regional uncertainty.

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Kelly Harvarde, a British expatriate, said flying the UAE flag from her family villa has long been a tradition at home. She said the flag has stood above their villa for around 16 years, describing it as “a simple but meaningful way” to show appreciation for the country and its leadership.

“We feel incredibly privileged to be here, and flying the flag is our way of expressing that gratitude to this remarkable country and its gracious leadership,” she said.

Kelly added that the idea first came when her family moved from an apartment into a villa, giving them the space to install a flagpole. “Full credit goes to my husband, who had the original idea and who installed the flagpole and still takes care of sourcing and changing the flags,” she said.

Reacting to Sheikh Mohammed’s latest call, she said the message deeply resonated with her family. “I loved it. It reflects what makes this country so special — a strong sense of unity, pride and community. It’s a powerful yet simple way for people to come together and show their appreciation for the leadership and for the country we’re so fortunate to call home.”

She also spoke of relief following the ceasefire and the return of calm skies after over a month of regional tensions. “Our leadership and armed forces have worked tirelessly to keep us safe over the past weeks,” she said.

“It’s hard to fully express how grateful we are for their dedication and protection. We are hopeful and praying for continued peace and stability for everyone.”

For 11-year-old Inara Merchant, the UAE is the only home she has known. So when the Indian heard of Sheikh Mohammed’s call asking UAE residents to flaunt their national spirit, she retrieved the large flag she had from inside her cupboard.

"I thought it was a good way to show how much we love this country and how great it is to live here,” said the Year 6 student of Safa Community School. “Even during all the issues that have happened in the region, this country has kept us all so safe.”

She said she was overjoyed to hear about the ceasefire. “It was such great news, and I hope there is peace in the region,” she said. “I liked the relaxed pace of distance learning, but I miss school and my friends. I can’t wait to go back."

Others said Sheikh Mohammed’s words inspired them to turn appreciation into action almost immediately. Diya Al Rihawi said he was sitting with his friend Waddah Hazem when they came across the post, and the message prompted them to think of a simple way to give something back to the UAE.

He said they decided to raise flags along the roads as an expression of happiness and pride and to send a broader message that the UAE is not merely a place where they live but a homeland they are proud to belong to.

Their gesture, he said, was rooted in gratitude — for the opportunities, support and achievements the country has made possible. “Thank you, UAE; thank you to its sheikhs, its people, and everyone who has contributed to the success we live today,” he said.

As more residents answer the call, the UAE flag is becoming more than a national emblem in streets and skylines.

For many across the country, it now stands as a public sign of belonging, reassurance and collective pride at a moment when unity has taken on renewed meaning.