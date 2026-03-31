Up to 1-hour wait time near petrol stations as UAE residents rush to refuel

Google Maps began showing red traffic lines around petrol stations across the UAE on Tuesday night, as residents headed out to refill their tanks before the fuel price increase took effect.

At stations in Al Warqa, along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Nahda, Sharjah, and across the UAE, queues built up steadily after 8pm, turning a quick stop into a wait of up to an hour for some motorists.

Cars lined up one after the other, stretching onto service roads and nearby exits, as petrol stations across the UAE saw long queues with residents rushing to fill their tanks before the new fuel prices kicked in.

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Residents said while refuelling earlier in the evening took just a few minutes, waiting times stretched to 30 to 60 minutes later in the night, with many still choosing to wait.

For Imran Khan, a sales executive living in Ajman, the plan was simple: fill both family cars before prices go up. The execution, however, depended on timing.

“We came around 6pm thinking it would be quick. I filled the Corolla first and it took about 10 to 15 minutes,” he said. “But for the Pathfinder, I had to wait nearly 30 minutes. After 8pm, the rush had clearly started.”

Khan said he had timed his visit carefully. “I still had some fuel left, maybe half tank, but I stretched it so I could fill more now. Even if the saving is Dh40 to Dh60, it still feels worth it.”

With a fuel tank of about 50 litres, a Toyota Corolla driver would save roughly Dh40 on a full tank, while a Nissan Pathfinder, with a tank of around 73 litres, could save close to Dh58 after the 80 fils per litre increase.

A similar pattern played out for Faisal Ahmed, who turned a quick stop into a two-trip mission.

“I filled my Accord after office and it was done in five minutes. There was no rush at that time,” he said.

But once home, he decided to take his second car out.

“When I went back with the Patrol, I had to wait more than 30 to 40 minutes. That’s when I realised everyone had the same idea.”

With a tank capacity of around 140 litres, filling a Nissan Patrol before the hike could mean a saving of over Dh100 on a full tank, making the longer wait feel more worthwhile.

For those whose work depends on fuel, the decision was even simpler.

Javed, a car lift driver operating between Sharjah and Dubai, said he waited close to an hour to fill both his vehicles, including a Toyota Hiace.

“We waited because we wanted to fill both vehicles together. Fuel is our main expense, so even saving Dh50 to Dh60 on each one matters,” he said.

A Toyota Hiace, with a fuel tank of around 70 litres, could save about Dh56 on a full refill, though many drivers said they topped up only partially depending on how much fuel was left.

“Some of us even drove a little extra during the day so the tank gets lower and we can fill more now,” he added.

A similar scene played out among movers and transport workers.

Nadeem Qureshi, who operates a small Mitsubishi Fuso truck for shifting and delivery work, said he joined the queue despite the long wait.

“These trucks take a lot of fuel. Mine is around 80 to 100 litres,” he said. “So if I fill before the new price, I can save around Dh60 to Dh80 in one go.”

He added that for them, the calculation is simple. “We spend on fuel every day, so even a small saving per refill adds up over the week.”