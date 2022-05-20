UAE: Residents report hike in gas delivery prices

Some suppliers have begun charging a service fee for transportation

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 9:21 AM

Some UAE residents who continue to use gas cylinders have observed an additional expenditure in their invoices.

Expats say their suppliers have recently started adding 'delivery charges', which excludes the price of the cylinder and VAT.

While fuel prices in the UAE dipped in May, delivery riders say diesel is Dh4.08 litre this month, compared to Dh4.02 in April, resulting in higher transportation costs.

When Indian expat Shreya Ghosh ordered a 22-kg cylinder, the cost was Dh133.5. But the delivery rider informed her that the company has started charging an additional Dh10 due to the hike in fuel prices.

"Therefore, the total bill amounted to Dh150.5 for one cylinder," she said. "I am planning to switch to some other gas cylinder delivery company or at least compare prices to see who's offering competitive rates."

Dubai’s top gas cylinder delivery companies include Emirates Gas, Yalla Gas, Brothers Gas, LPG Supply Nad Al Shiba Gas, Lahej & Sultan, New City Gas, Al Jumeirah Gas and Blue Flame Gas, among others.

Another Dubai resident, Anuradha Chakraborty, says she has noticed a surge in gas cylinder prices. "I remember that even two years ago, two cylinders, which were 22kg each, used to cost me around Dh230. Now, it's over Dh310, but it lasts around a full year," she said.

Over the years, Chakraborty says she has learned to be cautious about how she prepares her meals.

"I try and avoid using the burner in full force. When we have cooks preparing our meals, the consumption is obviously much higher as they are usually pressed for time and switch on all the burners," she said. "But we do feel the pinch when additional costs are factored in. Though consumption is within our control, these external costs are not."

Some residents have said it may be time to switch to piped gas as it is more economical than conventional fuel.

ALSO READ:

Expat Farheen Matheranwala said: "The increase in price certainly hits. As residents, every little cost increase is disappointing. Though it’s a small amount, the impact is overall on the utility bill, which is certainly critical. I think, like a lot of my friends and family, I’ll also shift to piped gas as pipeline delivery relatively immunises against inflation of transportation costs.”