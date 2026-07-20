UAE residents erupt in cheers, tears as Spain beat Argentina to win World Cup

Scenes of jubilation and heartbreak unfolded across the UAE late Sunday night as thousands of residents packed into homes, fan zones and cinemas to watch Spain clinch their second Fifa World Cup title in a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina.

While some watched the match with strangers in fan zones, others gathered at friends’ homes for an evening that had many football fans on the edge of their seats.

Three-year-old Nurai became an avid Spain supporter early in the tournament, inspired by her 14-year-old sister. She stayed up past her bedtime to watch her first World Cup final. "Her sister is a big Lamine Yamal fan, so she was supporting Spain when the tournament began," said her mother, Azeeja Aman. “So Nurai also started supporting the ‘red team’ as she called them. She was ready with her Spanish flag for every match and stayed up till late to watch the game.”

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This victory marked Spain’s second Fifa World Cup title. Coach Luis de la Fuente's team completed an unbeaten campaign, adding the 2026 World Cup to their UEFA Euro 2024 success.

United through football

Another Spain supporter, KT staff member Laraib Anwer, watched the match at Reel Cinemas in Dubai Mall. “The whole vibe was electric,” she said. “We were all on the edge of our seats throughout the match and when Spain finally scored, I celebrated with strangers. One child, a Messi fan, was shouting at the screen in frustration. It felt as though there were no language barriers. Everyone was united by football.”

On her way home, she experienced the spirit of football when her car broke down on the highway. “I pulled onto the hard shoulder and tried to arrange a recovery vehicle but was unsuccessful,” she said. “Soon, an Emirati motorist wearing an Argentina jersey stopped to assist me. He identified that the engine had overheated and provided coolant from his car. We spoke briefly about the match, and he waited with me until my father arrived. Since I could only drive at a limited speed, he accompanied us until he was certain I could reach home safely."

For many Argentine fans, the evening ended in disappointment as they had hoped to see their team retain the World Cup title. Avid supporter Shabeer Chembakassery expressed his frustration with the result. "We watched the game together at a friend's place in Nad Al Hammar,” he said. “There were more than 20 of us, including families and children, and it was a fun experience. Only two or three were Argentine fans, while the rest supported Spain, having switched their allegiance from Portugal, Brazil, France, and others.”

He was glad he chose to watch it in a group. "If I had watched it alone, I would have been really sad (after the loss),” he said. “But because I watched it with friends, I have recovered. It's a shame Argentina couldn't win. Spain were so dominant and they deserved the victory. Still, Messi is the GOAT (Greatest of All Times) and there's no question about it."

Falling in love with football

For some residents, the tournament inspired a new appreciation for football. Dubai resident Mariah noted she was not a football fan before, but that has changed. “I’ve definitely developed a real love for the game,” she said.

“Throughout the tournament we visited several venues to enjoy the atmosphere. I watched the finals at McCafferty’s in Dubai. Each venue offered an incredible atmosphere, with fans from around the world coming together, making it a memorable experience. The final was exciting, and it was great to witness such a major sporting event surrounded by passionate fans.”

She said she would miss the tournament. “More than anything, I’m just sad that it’s over,” she said. “Following the tournament became part of our routine in recent weeks, and it has been an enjoyable experience. We’ll miss the late nights, the atmosphere, and having matches to anticipate.”

For many, the final whistle marked not only the end of a match but also the conclusion of a shared experience that united strangers. Many fans are now looking forward to the next tournament.