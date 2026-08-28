How UAE residents can pre-order Starlink satellite internet; cost, speed, plans

Elon Musk's Starlink will soon be available for UAE residents, after it was granted a 10-year licence to operate within the country.

On Friday, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority granted Starlink a General Satellite Services Licence that allows the firm to provide satellite broadband internet services in the UAE.

The new licence will help UAE to further strengthen their digital infrastructure ecosystem, by adding a satellite layer to the already existing fibre-optic connection. Services will cover individuals, businesses and government entities, as well as satellite connectivity for the maritime and aviation sectors.

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This, however, isn't the first time that the company was granted such a licence. In 2024, Starlink was given permission for Maritime Satellite Internet Services only.

While no start date has been provided by Starlink for their services in the UAE, residents are able to pre-order their services using ther website.

Starlink said in a notice on its website, "Please note that we cannot provide an estimated timeframe for service availability, but our teams are working as quickly as possible to add more capacity to the constellation so we can continue to expand coverage for more customers around the world."

Here's all you need to know about pre-ordering the internet service:

Cost, plans, speed

Residential plans cost Dh300 per month, offering a 30-day trial and unlimited data. Meanwhile, the hardware starts at Dh1,465 and includes one Router 3 (Wi-Fi 6).

A Dh300 deposit is also charged on checkout, which will later be deducted from the Starlink Kit cost.

The service offers up to 400+ Mbps of speed.

How to pre-order

It is fairly simple to pre-order the service; here's how to do so in just a few steps:

1. Head to the official Starlink UAE website, and click on 'Get started'.

2. Select your location to check availability.

3. Once you have been redirected to the pre-order page, take a look at all the specifications of the service and the hardware. Then click 'Checkout'

4. This will lead you to a form. Fill out your personal, shipping and payment details.

5. The breakdown of the charges will appear on the right side of the page. However, customers will only need to pay 285.71 on checkout as deposit as of now.