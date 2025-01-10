UAE: Residents of these two emirates sleep the least; here's why

Two emirates have ranked among the top six cities with the least overall sleep in 2024, according to data collected by a smart wearable company.

The figures were released by wearable company Whoop which has millions of customers in more than 60 countries. Despite the poor sleep performance, there was one metric that UAE residents scored high in- REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep or restful sleep.

“The UAE ranks third-lowest globally in sleep performance, with an average score of 74 per cent,” said Stephan Muller, Marketing Director of Whoop, GCC. “Sharjah, Jeddah, and Dubai top the global list for lowest sleep performance. Despite this, the UAE stands out for having the highest REM sleep percentage rank, at 22 per cent, ranking second globally after India at 22.1 per cent.”

Stephan Muller

He said that REM sleep is typically associated with deeper rest and recovery. “While the UAE's overall sleep performance may rank low globally, its relatively high REM sleep score suggests that when members in the UAE do sleep, they spend a significant amount of time in restorative sleep,” he said. “This can still have positive effects on mental clarity and recovery, despite shorter or less frequent sleep durations.”

Late night culture

The data also found that the late-night culture in the region contributed significantly to the shorter sleep durations. “Cities like Jeddah, Riyadh, and Sharjah, which have some of the latest bedtimes–Jeddah at 2:31am, Riyadh at 2:26am and Sharjah at 1:58am –, rank among the top six cities globally for the least sleep,” said Stephan. “They also have the lowest average sleep performance scores with Sharjah topping global charts at 72.9 per cent.”

According to Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep, the late nights disrupt natural circadian rhythms and hinder recovery. “This misalignment appears to be associated with increased stress levels, suggesting a vicious cycle that further compromises both mental and physical health, potentially increasing the risk of chronic illnesses,” he said.

Matteo Franceschetti

He further added that the data suggested it was time to make changes. “Data is only valuable if we act on it,” he said. “Small changes to sleep environments can make a big difference in sleep quality and overall health. In the region, temperature plays a crucial role in achieving restorative sleep, yet 36 per cent of UAE residents cite it as a key factor disrupting their rest. The future of sleep will be defined by personalised, data-driven technologies that optimize rest and recovery, tailored to each individual’s unique sleep patterns and environmental factors.”

Impact However, doctors cautioned that sleep shortage could impact the health. “Over time, inadequate sleep can influence the immune system, making individuals more prone to illness,” said Dr Jolsana Augustine, speciality pulmonology at Aster Hospital Sharjah. “Sleep also plays a crucial role in regulating stress, cardiovascular health, and metabolic functions. Prioritizing better sleep hygiene—such as limiting screen time before bed and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule—helps individuals maintain optimal health and well-being.” Dr Jolsana Augustine She said some of the factors impacting sleep involved modern lifestyle. “Contributing factors include long working hours, increased screen time, and the tendency to engage in late-night activities,” she said. “The use of electronic devices before bedtime is a widespread trend that delays sleep onset, affecting sleep quality. Additionally, environmental factors like high levels of urban activity can also play a role.” ALSO READ: UAE: Sleeping vapes? New pen-shaped devices promise better naps but experts warn of risks How Dubai Walk will help promote healthier lifestyle among residents