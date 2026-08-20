'End of an era': UAE residents heartbroken over Toyota building demolition

For years, the Nasser Rashid Lootah Building — more commonly called the Toyota building after the bright red and white signboard above it — has stood tall. It was first an icon of prosperity for the young city of Dubai but over the years turned into a nostalgic symbol for the city’s long-term residents of its humble beginnings.

For Sangeetha, who lived in the building for a year in 2012, the building became a symbol of “resilience” that saw her and her husband through some tough times. “We moved into the building because that is all we could afford at the time,” she recalled. “We were between jobs and figuring things out. It was also close to my parents’ place in Jumeirah.”

She said when she lived there, the building was very old and derelict, but it was full of heart. “I became pregnant when I was in the building and my neighbours would send me snacks,” she said. “We became good friends. After the baby was born, we moved into a bigger house but every time we passed by the Toyota building, we would comment about how it was resilient and stood firm amidst all the skyscrapers.

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Built in 1974 and widely considered the first skyscraper of Dubai, the tower first stood on the side of a sandy path and then beside the bustling Sheikh Zayed Road. In 1981, the iconic large Toyota sign went up on top of the building, making it an instantly recognisable landmark of Dubai.

On Thursday, the property management company of the building confirmed to Khaleej Times that residents were being evicted from the tower and that it would be demolished.

Awestruck

For Indian expat Muhammed Kunhi who arrived in Dubai in 1982, one of his earliest memories is that of being awed by the Toyota building. “I had just arrived from India and was traveling to visit my brother-in-law who lived in Jumeirah when I saw the building,” he recalled.

“It felt so huge. We did not have such high-rise buildings in India back then, so I remember thinking ‘wow, that is such a big building’ when I passed by it. The iconic red Toyota sign made the building all the more striking. It was the first of many times that I felt awestruck during my time in Dubai.”

Muhammed, who is now retired and stays in India, said the building became like a landmark for him during his drives to Abu Dhabi. “I had to drive to Abu Dhabi a lot due to my work, sometimes at odd hours,” he recalled.

“I would be very tired after a long day of work but seeing the Toyota building would give me a boost of energy because I knew that my home wasn’t very far away from it. At the time, I was living in the Karama Sheikh colony with my wife and three young children.”

He said he was heartbroken to hear about the demolition of the building. “It was a connect to my past that I cherished a lot,” he said. “Even last year when I came to Dubai to visit my daughter, I went to the building. It had become really old and rundown, but I felt very nostalgic about it.”

Outpouring of comments

On social media, the news was met with dismay. While some called it the “end of an era”, others reminisced over the time they had lived in the building. Several commentators called for the building to be restored and preserved as a symbol of Dubai’s heritage.

Some took to social media groups and messenger boards to express their sorrow. “It is truly sad to see a landmark that I have known since my childhood days disappear,” wrote one social media user.

Another wrote that he had grown up “watching Dubai transform around” the Toyota building. Several commented how the building was a big part of their memories and the news of its demolition was heartbreaking.