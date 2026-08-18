UAE residents, nationals can apply to new Tiffany design programme; how to apply

Luxury and design enthusiasts, the dream course you've been looking for is here.

UAE nationals and residents above the age of 21 can apply for this new programme that will introduce jewellery and watch design as creative disciplines.

The The Tiffany & Co. Design Residency will nurture a new generation of designers by combining Emirati culture, architecture and heritage with the House's nearly two centuries of design innovation.

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Participants will explore the conceptual, creative and technical foundations of jewellery and watch design while developing their own design language through experimentation, research and material exploration.

The deadline to apply for the programme will be September 18, 2026.

Required documents

For those who wish to apply, here are the documents required for submission:

- Resume (PDF, max 10MB)

- Cover Letter or Statement of Intent (PDF, max 10MB)

- Portfolio (PDF, max 100MB)

Applicants have also been requested to name all files clearly and review them before uploading. Incomplete or incorrect submissions may affect your application, the residency noted.