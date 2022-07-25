UAE: Residents must notify the ICA of any changes made to Emirates ID within 30 days

They will be distributed starting Wednesday, July 27
The UAE digital government has clarified that residents and citizens must notify the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) of any changes made to the data contained in the Emirates Identity Card within a period of 30 days from the date of the change.
The move is to allow the FAIC to update the data in the ID card and the Population Registration System, the UAE digital government said on its website. This applies to Emirates ID cards issued to nationals and expatriate residents.
A valid Emirates ID card is mandatory for all citizens and residents of the UAE, any delay in obtaining or renewing an ID card will incur a fine.
According to authorities, residents and citizens can apply to change or update any details related to an existing and valid ID card through the ICA website or its smart application.
There are no documents required for making changes, and the service fee is Dh50.
The ICA said the ID data must be updated in the case of marriage and there are changes in the wife's last name (adopting a maiden name) for some nationalities. But if there is no change, the data in the ID card and the population registry must be updated.
According to authorities, residents who intend to cancel their UAE residence visa for the purpose of leaving the country for good or for the purpose of changing jobs, are required to hand over their ID cards to the respective General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs.
The respective General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs will hand over the returned ID card to Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, which had issued the card.
ALSO READ:
They will be distributed starting Wednesday, July 27
From swimming to rhythmatic gymnastics and treasure hunts, children can hop malls and have non-stop fun
These ecosystems help other flora and fauna to thrive
Growing numbers of young skateboarders often gather at parks to practice with friends
Posts have not been communicated through its official channels, authorities say
Residents can retain the same value for money on daily essentials they had six months ago
The Ministry of Health asks residents to follow precautions
Cops share tips to prevent vehicle fires as they aim for a summer without accidents