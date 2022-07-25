UAE: Residents must notify the ICA of any changes made to Emirates ID within 30 days

There are no documents required for updating details online

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 3:56 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 3:58 PM

The UAE digital government has clarified that residents and citizens must notify the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) of any changes made to the data contained in the Emirates Identity Card within a period of 30 days from the date of the change.

The move is to allow the FAIC to update the data in the ID card and the Population Registration System, the UAE digital government said on its website. This applies to Emirates ID cards issued to nationals and expatriate residents.

A valid Emirates ID card is mandatory for all citizens and residents of the UAE, any delay in obtaining or renewing an ID card will incur a fine.

According to authorities, residents and citizens can apply to change or update any details related to an existing and valid ID card through the ICA website or its smart application.

There are no documents required for making changes, and the service fee is Dh50.

The ICA said the ID data must be updated in the case of marriage and there are changes in the wife's last name (adopting a maiden name) for some nationalities. But if there is no change, the data in the ID card and the population registry must be updated.

Cancelling Emirates ID

According to authorities, residents who intend to cancel their UAE residence visa for the purpose of leaving the country for good or for the purpose of changing jobs, are required to hand over their ID cards to the respective General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

The respective General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs will hand over the returned ID card to Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, which had issued the card.

