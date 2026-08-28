UAE residents make the most of final long weekend before schools reopen

With the UAE’s three-day weekend coinciding with the final days of the summer break, families across the country are making the most of the extra time together before children return to classrooms on August 31.

The UAE has declared Friday, August 28, a holiday for the public and private sectors to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), giving employees who normally have Saturday and Sunday off a three-day weekend.

For families, the break comes at a time when preparations for the new academic year are already underway. While some are opting for short outings and staycations, others are choosing family gatherings and relaxed days at home before school routines resume.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For Dubai mother Mouza, who has two children, Hasher entering Grade 3 and Almaith entering Grade 1, the plan is to keep the final weekend of the summer holiday light and enjoyable.

“We are planning family outings within the UAE, and we may do a simple staycation if we find a suitable place for the children,” she said.

“We like short outings and family gatherings at this time because they make the children happy without tiring them out. We want the last few days of the holiday to be fun, without a packed schedule or exhausting travel, especially with schools just around the corner.”

Mouza said the family is also gradually preparing the children for the return to school by adjusting their sleeping routine, organizing their school supplies and getting them excited about the new academic year.

“We feel it is important to gradually bring their sleep routine back, prepare their things and get them excited for the new year in a positive way, without making them feel that the holiday has suddenly ended,” she said.

For Ajman resident Abeer Al Nuaimi, who has three children, Omar, Alia and Ibrahim, the long weekend will centre on a family gathering at their grandparents’ home in Dubai.

“We decided to spend this weekend at the grandparents’ house in Dubai and create a fun family atmosphere for the children before they return to school,” she said.

The family has prepared a swimming pool and large water slides, with cousins joining the children for swimming, water games, ice cream and playtime.

“We wanted the end of the holiday to be connected to happy and simple family memories for them,” Al Nuaimi said.

Rather than traveling, the family prefers gatherings, particularly in the days leading up to the new school year.

“I feel these gatherings give the children a chance to enjoy the final days of the holiday with their family and cousins, while also preparing them mentally to return to their routine and school feeling happy and positive,” she said.

“You don’t have to travel to create beautiful memories for them. Sometimes the best moments are simply being together as a family.”

A quieter finish

For some families, the final day of the long weekend will be less about going out and more about getting ready for the week ahead.

Mouza plans to divide the weekend between outings, family time and a quieter day at home.

“We are planning one day for an outing and having fun, another day for a family gathering, and the final day will be quieter at home to organise the school things and prepare the children mentally and practically for a smooth start,” she said.

Al Nuaimi also believes the best way to end the summer is to leave children feeling refreshed rather than exhausted.

“For me, the best way to end the summer holiday is for them to return to school after spending happy and enjoyable days with the family,” she said.

With the new academic year beginning on August 31, the three-day break offers families one final opportunity to spend unhurried time together before school runs, early mornings and weekday routines take over once again.