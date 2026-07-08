Some UAE residents reporting issues with e& broadband Internet services

Some users across the UAE reported issues with broadband Internet services of telecom operator e& services on Wednesday, according to Downdetector, which shows live status updates and outages people are experiencing.

Reports by the outage-tracking platform showed customers saying they were unable to connect to broadband services or experienced intermittent disruptions on mobile networks.

Data showed 83 per cent users reported issues with broadband Internet, while 6 per cent said they had no signal. Six per cent users also reported they were facing issues with mobile internet.