Some UAE residents reporting issues with e& broadband Internet services

According to Downdetector, most of the reported problems were related to Internet services

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Jul 2026, 8:39 PM UPDATED: Wed 8 Jul 2026, 8:51 PM
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Some users across the UAE reported issues with broadband Internet services of telecom operator e& services on Wednesday, according to Downdetector, which shows live status updates and outages people are experiencing.

Reports by the outage-tracking platform showed customers saying they were unable to connect to broadband services or experienced intermittent disruptions on mobile networks.

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Data showed 83 per cent users reported issues with broadband Internet, while 6 per cent said they had no signal. Six per cent users also reported they were facing issues with mobile internet.

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