UAE residents hopeful for lower prices, easier travel after US-Iran peace deal

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

From lower airfares and fuel prices to smoother travel and greater economic stability, Emiratis and expats say they hope the deal will ease some of the pressures that have affected daily life in recent months.

Residents across the UAE have welcomed the peace agreement with optimism, hoping it will bring greater stability, lower living costs, and renewed economic confidence after months of regional uncertainty.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the early hours on Monday, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran have reached a peace deal, a major development that comes over 100 days after the war started on February 28. US President Donald Trump followed shortly after, confirming that the deal with Iran was complete and announcing the removal of the US naval blockade on Iran. He also said he "authorised" the opening of the Hormuz Strait at no cost.

Many said they expect the agreement to support business growth, improve travel conditions, and strengthen the sense of security in the region.

Dubai resident Maryam said her first reaction to the news was one of pride and hope.

"I felt proud and hopeful. I was proud of my country and the efforts of our leadership, especially Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in supporting peace and stability,” she said.

Maryam hopes the agreement will translate into greater stability, more opportunities, and an improved quality of life for residents.

She also believes stronger regional cooperation could have tangible economic benefits.

"Stronger cooperation and trade can help reduce costs and improve economic growth, which may positively impact the cost of living,” she said.

Like many residents, she hopes the agreement will eventually lead to lower prices for essentials such as food, fuel, and household goods, while making travel easier and potentially more affordable through improved connectivity between countries.

Relief and optimism

For Abu Dhabi resident Khattab Ahmed, the announcement brought immediate relief. “Even though life has been stable, thanks to God, there was always a feeling of uncertainty in the background,” he said.

Ahmed hopes the agreement will provide reassurance not only for people living in the UAE but across the wider region. One of the first changes he would like to see is a reduction in fuel prices.

“For me, fuel prices are one of the biggest ways I feel the impact of what’s happening in the region,” he said. “If prices come down, even a little, it would be a sign that things are moving in the right direction.”

Abu Dhabi resident Moneim Mohamed described the agreement as a welcome development after months of uncertainty.

“I see this as a new beginning for the second half of 2026,” he said. “We started the year on a rough note, but this only means things are getting better.” The recent tensions, he said, highlighted the importance of stability to everyday life.

“It made me realise how valuable normal life is, not worrying about alerts, sudden price increases, or disruptions to travel plans,” Mohamed said.

Economic benefits

Emirati resident Hind Almazrouei said that while the tensions did not have a direct financial impact on her family, they created anxiety about the wider implications for the region.

“There was no direct financial impact on my family, but the regional tensions caused concern and psychological stress because of the following developments and thinking about their possible consequences for the region and overall stability,” she said.

Almazrouei believes the agreement could deliver significant economic benefits by strengthening investor and business confidence.

“I believe the peace agreement will contribute to greater economic stability and increase investor confidence, which could create more job opportunities, support business growth and stimulate economic development,” she said.

She added that the agreement is likely to make people feel safer and more optimistic about the future. “Peace enhances stability and reduces fears associated with tensions and conflicts, helping people feel more secure, confident, and optimistic,” she said.

If she could choose one outcome from the agreement, it would be stronger regional stability. “Greater stability and security in the region positively affects people’s lives, future opportunities, and prospects for growth and prosperity,” she said.

For Almazrouei, a return to normal means being able to live, work, and travel without concern. “It is about feeling stable and secure, carrying on with daily life, work, and travel without worry, while continuing to pursue personal and professional goals with confidence and peace of mind,” she said.

The aviation sector expects recovery

The aviation industry is also expected to benefit from a more stable regional environment. A UAE-based pilot said travel demand had been affected, with some passengers postponing trips due to uncertainty.

“Many people were hesitant to travel, so I think after the peace agreement, demand will increase and return to normal,” he said. The pilot added that airlines faced operational challenges due to airspace restrictions and longer flight routes.

“Routes became longer, and some airspaces were closed, so we had to plan flights with extra fuel. Operating costs were higher,” he said.

“After the agreement, I believe everything will get back to normal, and the aviation industry will grow stronger.”