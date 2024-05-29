E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE residents feel 'slight' tremors as two earthquakes hit Oman Sea

The quakes did not have any impact on the Emirates

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:18 AM

Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:43 AM

Residents in the UAE felt 'slight' tremors after minor earthquakes hit the Oman Sea on Wednesday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am.


Both the earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10km. As per the met, they did "not have any effect in the UAE".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Earlier this month on May 17, a 1.9-magnitude earthquake struck the UAE. Back then too, resident felt slight tremors.

Prior to this, residents felt tremors in Khor Fakkan in April. A minor 2.8-magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Masafi on the border of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah in January.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE