UAE residents feel 'slight' tremors as two earthquakes hit Oman Sea

Residents in the UAE felt 'slight' tremors after minor earthquakes hit the Oman Sea on Wednesday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am.
Both the earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10km. As per the met, they did "not have any effect in the UAE".
Earlier this month on May 17, a 1.9-magnitude earthquake struck the UAE. Back then too, resident felt slight tremors.
Prior to this, residents felt tremors in Khor Fakkan in April. A minor 2.8-magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Masafi on the border of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah in January.
