UAE residents collect 35 bags of trash in 5-hour Ras Al Khaimah mountain cleanup

More than 60 UAE residents, all geared up, trekked through the rugged Shawka Pools mountains trail before sunrise, not to hike, but to remove waste from the 10km trail ahead of the summer season.

Carrying bags to collect waste rather than camping gear, the volunteers spent nearly five hours clearing roughly 30kg of waste scattered across the trail, so that visitors returning next season would find the path cleaner and nature litter-free.

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The cleanup initiative, organised by Greenway Adventure which brought together hikers, adventurers, children and senior residents from Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. Participants aged between seven and 60 joined the drive, each carrying one or two garbage bags while trekking through the mountains.

According to Nasar Husain, expedition leader and certified mountaineer at Greenway Adventure, the group started the cleanup at around 3.30am from two separate points covering different sections of the Shawka Pools trail.

“One route covered nearly 7km, while another covered around 4km. This is a very popular trail and used by many residents and tourists for hiking, especially during the winter months,” said Husain.

By the end of the drive, volunteers had collected more than 35 large bags of waste, including plastic covers, aluminium containers, spoons, plates, pipes and even construction debris believed to have been “washed into the wadi during rains.”

“This trash had accumulated during the winter season when people come here for trekking, swimming and camping. Most hikers usually do not throw waste on the trail, but sometimes campers leave trash behind,” said Husain.

He added that the cleanup drive was part of a long-running effort by the hiking community to protect the UAE’s environment. “We have been doing such cleanups for nearly 10 years. For the last six years, we have organised them under the Greenway Adventure brand. This is our fourth community cleanup initiative,” he said.

According to Husain, the support from residents across different emirates played a big role in making the initiative successful. “People came from Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. Residents, including children and even seniors, took part. Everyone carried at least one or two bags during the hike,” he said.

The collected waste was later handed over to Ras Al Khaimah Municipality teams for disposal after organisers contacted the civic body.

Husain said the group hopes the initiative will encourage visitors to enjoy nature responsibly and avoid leaving waste behind in mountain areas. “This is our home. A home becomes beautiful when it is clean and cared for,” he added.

He also urged visitors to protect hiking trails and natural spots for future generations. “If we protect nature today, future hikers and children will also be able to enjoy these beautiful places. Small actions from each person can make a very big difference,” he said.