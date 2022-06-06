UAE: Residents, citizens to benefit from unified database of integrated social services

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 6:17 PM

A unified register for all beneficiaries of families, including Emiratis and expats, will be created to provide integrated social services in a shorter time through a single point of contact.

The Family Care Authority has set six goals through which it seeks to enhance family cohesion in Abu Dhabi.

This is in line with the leadership’s directions, and part of the Emirate's aspirations for the next 50 years.

The goals set by the Family Care Authority includes providing a single point of contact for integrated services, developing and updating a database for all beneficiaries of family care programmes, and upgrading family care services provided to the beneficiaries.

Other goals include supporting social entities in achieving their goals through coordination, case management, providing the necessary data, and providing family care services of the highest quality to the Abu Dhabi community, and in accordance with the policies and regulations adopted in the Emirate.

The authority is also keen on improving the approved family care model to include the level of operational coordination and providing services to the beneficiaries.

Its target groups include individuals, citizens and residents of the UAE, including families, women, children, the elderly, youth, men, people who have suffered from societal problems, and people of determination.

According to authorities, a set of direct services will be provided based on the specific needs of the beneficiaries, or in coordination and partnership with other entities working in the social sector, to provide targeted services based on the integrated case management model.

Dr Bushra Al Mulla, director general of the Family Care Authority said that during the current stage, the authority is working to unify efforts between the public and private sectors with regard to supporting and improving family care, developing knowledge and specialisations in the social sector, identifying the needs of families and providing them with proactive services, as well as working to advance the needs of the family in Abu Dhabi.

“The authority will contribute to providing the necessary tools to raise and improve the quality of family life in order to achieve a decent standard of living for all members of society, citizens and residents of the Emirate,” said Al Mulla.