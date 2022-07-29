UAE: Residents can now volunteer to help heal flood-hit Fujairah

New community initiative allows individuals to directly help in affected areas

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 6:44 PM

A new initiative will allow residents from all over the country to volunteer in flood-hit Fujairah.

Launched by the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the "With You Hand in Hand" programme aims to coordinate teams of volunteers with civil defence in the emirate to help get back to normal life after the recent floods.

Those wishing to volunteer can contact the Civil Defence Department in Fujairah on the following numbers:

092058518

092058572

05068060606

0549992725

