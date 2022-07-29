UAE: Residents can now volunteer to help heal flood-hit Fujairah

Floods in UAE: Fujairah hotels warned against hiking prices amid rising demand from affected residents
The department has received complaints that room rates were being raised in an ‘exaggerated and exploitative manner'
A new initiative will allow residents from all over the country to volunteer in flood-hit Fujairah.
Launched by the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the "With You Hand in Hand" programme aims to coordinate teams of volunteers with civil defence in the emirate to help get back to normal life after the recent floods.
Those wishing to volunteer can contact the Civil Defence Department in Fujairah on the following numbers:
