UAE: Residents can now have more options for quick home delivery services in Abu Dhabi

New app allows people to have items from over 150 stores delivered to their doors in minutes

By Harriet Shephard Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 6:12 PM

There are now more reasons for Abu Dhabi residents to cheer as new service coming into the UAE capital will make life easier for the people. With the arrival of NowNow by Noon, an on-demand delivery app, shopping for a product of their choice will be a click away.

Already a big hit in Dubai, NowNow allows residents to order products from over 150 brands and shops and have them delivered in a matter of minutes. The service is available throughout Abu Dhabi, including on Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Reem Island and Downtown. NowNow is also in the soft-launch phase of its Al Ain services.

Residents will have access to thousands of products from major supermarkets such as Waitrose, Spinneys and Choithams, pet shops, pharmacies, butchers, bakeries and florists.

Alongside the store-cupboard staples and everyday essentials, NowNow will allow residents to treat themselves to more special and exciting items such as personalised healthy meals from Keto by Foxxy, iced cupcakes from London’s legendary Hummingbird Bakery, rare and unique Asian food items from 1004 Gourmet, organic fresh produce, handmade bouquets and more.

No minimum spend is required when placing an order, and residents can track their delivery status.

