UAE residents alert: You may see military vehicles on roads tomorrow

Police announce road closure, ask public to stay away from the area and refrain from taking photos

File photo

Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM

Sharjah Police has announced that they will carry out a security exercise in Khorfakkan on Thursday.

The exercise will be carried out on Sheikh Khaled Al Qasimi Road at 8am, and may involve the movement of military vehicles in the area.

The road will be closed from the Khorfakkan Literary Council roundabout to the traffic light intersection in both directions.

Police have asked the public to refrain from taking photos, and to move away from the training site. Residents are also asked to give way to the police units to maintain public safety.

