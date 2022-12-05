UAE

UAE residents alert: You may see military vehicles on roads tomorrow

Residents have been asked to give way and have been advised not to take pictures

File photo
File photo

Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 1:11 PM

UAE authorities have informed residents that a field exercise has been scheduled for tomorrow that will involve the movement of military units.

Earlier today, Umm Al Quwain Police announced that the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital would carry out the exercise on the morning of Tuesday, December 6, in partnership with the police and civil defence departments.

Residents are advised not to take pictures and to make way for police units.

