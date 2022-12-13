UAE residents alert: Military units to conduct drill on roads today

They are carrying out a field exercise to test the readiness of the authority

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 8:03 AM

Residents of UAE have been asked cooperate with the military as there will be a field exercise.

The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police have issued a disclaimer and asked residents to remain alert of military movement on roads today morning.

The police are carrying out a field exercise to test the readiness of the authority along with continuity. They will be accompanied by military units.

