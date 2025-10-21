UAE expat's son dies by suicide after alleged humiliation by teacher in Kerala

A tragic incident in the southern Indian state of Kerala unfolded when a UAE expat's son, 14-year-old A.J., died by suicide. This incident has drawn significant attention, sparking protests and resulting in the suspension of two teachers.

A.J. was found hanging in his home on October 14, dressed in his school uniform, just a day after receiving disciplinary action for using offensive language on social media with a group of friends, as reported by Indian media.

The teenager, whose father works in the UAE, had an argument with a few classmates about using offensive language against another student's father in an Instagram chat. This issue was raised by one of the parents with the school management on Monday (October 13). Consequently, the boys were reprimanded that day, although it was decided that the matter should not be escalated further as the boys appeared to have recognised their mistake.

However, A.J's class teacher and the school headmistress were absent when the initial meeting took place. The following day, the family alleged that the class teacher raised the issue in class, publicly threatening to file a cybercrime case against A.J, claiming he would be jailed for 1.5 years.

According to classmates, A.J was deeply distressed by the teacher’s behaviour and was found dead that same day. His funeral was held after his father travelled from the UAE on Wednesday (October 15). The next day, students, joined by student unions, boycotted classes and protested at the school, demanding action. A meeting after the protests resulted in a 20-day suspension for the teacher and headmistress.

However, according to the school Principal, the teacher allegedly did nothing wrong and had merely warned the boy of the possible consequences of his action.

Case of unnatural death

A detailed probe has been ordered into the incident by the state’s education minister. A case of unnatural death has been registered in the boy’s death. The family also filed a separate complaint alleging mental harassment. Police officials said statements are being recorded from students, staff, and the teacher involved. The school is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

'Deliberate targeting'

A.J’s family alleged that his class teacher had 'deliberately targeted' him for over six months after his father complained about her to the school. According to his uncle, the teacher had beaten the Grade 9 student after an incident involving some students throwing blackboard dusters at each other.

"He had red marks all over his back," the uncle told Indian media. He said that the boy's father went to school and requested the teachers not to beat the children, after which the teacher targeted him.

