UAE: Resident duped out of Dh40,000 by fake used car dealer

The accused had agreed to sell the resident cars from a showroom he claimed to own, only to refuse to hand the vehicles over upon receiving the payment

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 8:10 AM

A man who fraudulently took Dh40,000 from a resident after he pretended to be the owner of a car showroom has been told to pay Dh65,000. The accused, a man of Arab descent, had agreed to sell the resident three used cars from the showroom.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court instructed the Arab man to pay the cash to the victim after he was found guilty of fraud.

The victim had filed a lawsuit against the defendant, demanding that he pays back the Dh40,000 he fraudulently took from him, and also demanded another Dh51,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages he suffered.

In his lawsuit, the victim said that the Arab man posed as the owner of a showroom for used cars in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi.

The man said he had paid Dh40,000 to the defendant in installments after he agreed to sell him three used cars that were on display in the showroom. After receiving the cahs, however, the Arab man refused to hand over the cars to him.

The victim then realised that the man had duped him, and that the car showroom did not, in fact, belong to him. He attempted to get his money back from the defendant, but was unsuccessful.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had earlier convicted the defendant of fraud.

The victim then filed a civil lawsuit against the Arab man demanding that he return his money, and also pay him compensation for the damages.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling ordering the defendant to pay back the Dh40,000 he took from the plaintiff, as well as an additional Dh25,000 in compensation for the damages.

The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

