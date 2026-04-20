UAE 'not on sidelines' of Iran war talks as it resets regional ties

A senior official said the UAE will redefine alliances after the conflict, prioritising national interest while maintaining global engagement.

The UAE is actively engaged in ongoing international discussions surrounding the Iran conflict and is "not on the sidelines” of negotiations, a senior official said on Monday, as the country signals a broader reset in its regional relationships.

Speaking at a panel hosted by the Dubai Press Club, Dr Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council, said the UAE remains closely involved in global diplomatic efforts.

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Responding to a question about the absence of Gulf countries at the negotiation table, despite the UAE being among the most targeted during the conflict, Al Nuaimi stressed that the country remains actively connected to all major players.

He said: “I want to emphasise that what is happening today in the negotiation arena, the UAE is not far from it. The UAE has lines of communication with everyone, not only with the Americans, but also with the Europeans, the Chinese, and the Russians. These are open channels built on trust and on a commitment to partnership with the UAE.”

Reasessing alliances

Al Nuaimi said the conflict has prompted a reassessment of regional ties, with the UAE moving towards a foreign policy approach grounded in national interest above all else.

“First and foremost, our national interest must come above all else,” he said, adding that future partnerships will be shaped by practical interests rather than traditional narratives of Arab or Islamic solidarity.

He noted that while the UAE will continue to maintain relationships across regions, it will not do so at the expense of its own security, stability or the interests of its people.

Coordinated response

The official also highlighted the role of the UAE’s institutional framework in responding to the conflict, describing the country as a “state of institutions” where government entities, security forces, private sector, and society worked in coordination.

He said this integrated approach allowed the UAE to respond effectively across multiple fronts, including defence, economy and communication.

Push for global safeguards

The UAE is also supporting international efforts to protect maritime routes and ensure freedom of navigation, he said, describing it as a priority for global stability.

He said the UAE has advanced proposals at the Inter-Parliamentary Union to protect maritime corridors and safeguard freedom of navigation, stressing that such efforts must be grounded in international law and will continue through a series of global engagements.