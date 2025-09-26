How UAE research may help first astronaut with diabetes travel to space

A UAE-led research initiative has achieved a breakthrough in both medicine and space exploration, unlocking the possibility of sending the first astronaut with diabetes to space.

The findings of the pioneering 'Suite Ride' study, conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS), were revealed at New York’s Times Square and celebrated at the Burjeel Institute for Global Health at NYC.

The mission, led by UAE’s Burjeel Holdings in partnership with Axiom Space, concluded that everyday diabetes tools used by millions on Earth — such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and insulin pens — can function effectively in space. This paves the way for astronauts with diabetes, a condition that has historically excluded candidates from space missions.

“This isn’t just about space exploration. It’s about inspiring people everywhere and that their goals of pursuing space exploration don’t end at diagnosis,” said Gavin D’Elia, Global Head of Pharma, Axiom Space.

Creating an inclusive space future

During the 18-day Axiom Mission 4, researchers tested how insulin-dependent diabetes could be managed in microgravity. They sent up a full suite of remote care tools, including CGMs that track blood sugar in real-time and insulin pens for dose delivery.

The results showed these devices performed with comparable accuracy to Earth-based readings, even in extreme space conditions. For the first time, astronauts aboard the ISS had continuous glucose monitoring validated across multiple measurement methods.

“We initiated this study to pioneer space medicine in line with the UAE’s space ambitions. Besides opening the door for astronauts with diabetes, these findings will also transform the way we deliver care here on Earth,” said Dr Mohammad Fityan, Chief Medical Officer at Burjeel Medical City and Clinical Lead of the Burjeel–Ax-4 Space Health Research.

Transforming care on Earth and beyond

The implications stretch far beyond the space sector. The research has the potential to improve healthcare delivery in remote and underserved regions on Earth — whether offshore oil rigs, deep-sea expeditions, or isolated rural communities.

The UAE-based private healthcare group has now announced its ambition to send the first astronaut with diabetes into space, continuing the UAE’s growing role in pushing the boundaries of global space and health research.