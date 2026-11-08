UAE rescues 22 crew members after cargo ship catches fire in Oman Sea

According to the National Guard, all 22 crew members, who were of Arab nationalities, are in stable condition

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Nov 2026, 7:01 AM UPDATED: Sun 8 Nov 2026, 7:37 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE National Guard has rescued 22 crew members after a cargo ship caught fire in the Oman Sea.

The rescue operation followed a report received by the Coast Guard from the ship's crew about the fire. Specialised teams immediately responded to the report, located the vessel, and rescued all 22 crew members.

Recommended For You

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The National Guard said that the people onboard were of Arab nationalities. It is not clear what started the fire.

Last month, the Coast Guard saved another crew of 22 members after an oil tanker caught fire in the Arabian Gulf. The day after the rescue, the Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed that all crew members of vessel, which was called MT GEM No. 2, were safe.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation

2

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

3

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

4

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

5

US, Europe visa delays prompt UAE residents to rethink winter holiday travel plans