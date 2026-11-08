UAE rescues 22 crew members after cargo ship catches fire in Oman Sea

The UAE National Guard has rescued 22 crew members after a cargo ship caught fire in the Oman Sea.

The rescue operation followed a report received by the Coast Guard from the ship's crew about the fire. Specialised teams immediately responded to the report, located the vessel, and rescued all 22 crew members.

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The National Guard said that the people onboard were of Arab nationalities. It is not clear what started the fire.

Last month, the Coast Guard saved another crew of 22 members after an oil tanker caught fire in the Arabian Gulf. The day after the rescue, the Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed that all crew members of vessel, which was called MT GEM No. 2, were safe.