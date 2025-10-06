  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.4°C

UAE rescue operations: Over 73,000 ambulance missions in 9 months of 2025

While care was provided on-site, some cases would be transferred to hospitals for specialised healthcare

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 1:11 PM

Updated: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 1:29 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Why young buyers are opting for traditional gold jewellery over brands

UAE: Why young buyers are opting for traditional gold jewellery over brands

9-day holiday in UAE? Airfares set to jump by Dh1,200 to popular destinations

9-day holiday in UAE? Airfares set to jump by Dh1,200 to popular destinations

Abu Dhabi: 5-bedroom, private cinema penthouse sells for record Dh14,000 per sqft

Abu Dhabi: 5-bedroom, private cinema penthouse sells for record Dh14,000 per sqft

UAE national ambulance has conducted 73,310 rescue missions until the third quarter of 2025, according to the National Guard Command.

These missions included traffic accidents, medical cases, and various injuries.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

thumb-image

Anaya collection unveils spring/summer 2026 “Balearic dreaming” at ME Dubai

thumb-image

India crush Pakistan by 88 runs amid handshake snub, umpiring drama

thumb-image

Personal Finance: Budget smarter with 50/30/20 rule

thumb-image

Meet UAE teachers who are changing lives, say Golden Visa brings respect, recognition

 

This involved 30,363 cases of care delivered on-site care, and 42,947 cases that were transferred to hospitals for specialised healthcare. Those requiring emergency assistance can contact the number 998 for around-the-clock services.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Emirates carries out operations not just on land, but also through air and sea; missions can also be international or domestic.

In the first half of 2025, the National Search and Rescue Centre carried out 218 operations, including 63 search and rescue and medical evacuation missions, 18 patient transfers through air ambulance within the country, and 13 medical and air ambulance transfers abroad, according to official statistics.

The Coast Guard also conducted 129 search and rescue operations in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.