UAE: Report minor accidents with new app from August 1, Abu Dhabi police advises

The application will be operational from Thursday, August 1

By WAM & Web Desk

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 5:50 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 8:38 PM

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and Saaed Traffic Systems Company on Friday urged motorists to use the Saaed Smart application to report minor accidents in the UAE capital and not contact the emergency number 999.

The application will be operational from Thursday, August 1.


The authority stressed the importance of moving the vehicles involved in an accident off the road and to a safe place so as to not obstruct traffic. Police added that stopping in the middle of the road without justification is a traffic violation and carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Motorists can request for an accident report in the event of a minor accident directly from the accident site via the app by following a simple steps and procedures to complete the data.

They can pinpoint the location via an interactive map and then upload the details of the accident and the resulting damages within minutes. They will then receive confirmation of receipt of the request and issuance of the accident report via smart notifications.

Photo: WAM
Process

  • Go to the app
  • Choose the accident reporting service
  • Enter phone number so that the system automatically determines the location of the accident
  • Select the options, which include choosing the type of accident
  • Upload photo of the car’s ownership
  • Upload photo of the driver’s licence
  • Upload photo of the vehicle and the damage caused
  • Upload photo of the other vehicle and the damage
  • Verify all the information about the person who caused and was affected by the accident and add all vehicles related to the accident
  • Select 'OK' to complete the request process successfully
  • The motorist will be given a request number

