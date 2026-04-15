UAE adjusts remote learning assessment rules; final results remain unaffected

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The UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) has revised assessment rules for selected subjects taught during periods of distance learning, while confirming that students’ final results will not be affected.

Under the updated framework, evaluation procedures for certain subjects — called 'Group B subjects' — have been adjusted to account for remote learning conditions. The rules mainly apply to MOE curriculum schools, though some private institutions may align with similar guidelines.

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The first category covers subjects not assessed during Term 3 due to the temporary suspension of instruction under distance learning. Final grades for these subjects will be derived from student performance in Terms 1 and 2, with no impact on overall academic results. This applies to Health and Physical Education and the third language across all grades, as well as Music, Visual Arts and Theatre for Grades 1-10 and Artificial Intelligence and Technology for Grades 1-4.

The second category includes subjects where assessment remains unchanged. Students will continue to be evaluated through assignments, projects and teacher-led assessments delivered via approved digital platforms. This applies to Music, Visual Arts and Theatre for Grades 11-12; Health Sciences for Grades 11-12; Business Administration for Grades 9-10; and Artificial Intelligence and Technology for Grades 5-12, ensuring consistent and rigorous measurement of learning outcomes.

The Ministry clarified that the changes are intended to ensure fairness and consistency in student evaluation during distance learning periods, without impacting overall academic outcomes.

Final results will continue to be calculated based on the existing approved evaluation system.