UAE: Remit money for a chance to win 1 kg gold, luxury cars through Abu Dhabi exchange firm

The grand prize will be for half-a-kg-gold; 25 people will get 8gm and 75 others can win 4gm each

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 3:45 PM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Ahalia Exchange, a money transfer and exchange company, is offering one kilogram of gold and ten luxury cars as lucky draw prizes through its winter promotion campaign.

Expatriates who remit money home through any of its 30 branches across the UAE will get a coupon each to enter the raffle and electronic draws to be held in Dubai next year. The ‘Ahalia Exchange Winter Promotion’ period starts on Thursday, December 21 and runs till April 20, 2023.

“Ahalia Exchange started operations in 1996. Over the past several years, we have organised many such activities to build a strong relationship with customers,” Santosh Nair, senior marketing manager, said during a press conference.

Nair stressed that remittance flow had seen an uptick in the past several months, which is good news for the vast expatriate population, especially blue-collar workers.

“We expect most currencies to remain weak against the US dollar, which means the rates you see, like the Indian rupee at 22.5 against a dirham, are expected to continue for some time and hit new highs.”

This edition of the campaign will see 111 winners – more than 10 times the number from last year. The grand prize will be for half-a-kg-gold, and 25 people will get 8gm and 75 others 4gm each. There are also 10 luxury SUVs up for grabs.

“Our main customers are expats from countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Philippines and Africa nations. The promotion is only on cross-border remittances,” said Shanish Kollara, deputy operations manager. “Last year, we had 11 winners, including the grand prize, but this time there will be 111 winners. We wish to give opportunities to as many people as possible.”

Mohammad Margub, banking operations manager, pointed out that the company has given away more than 100 cars in the past 10 years of the lucky draw.

“Also, Ahalia Exchange has been taking part in various charities and always extending support for needy people,” Margub added.

Atiqur Rahman, finance manager, and Pradeesh MC, treasury deal, also took part in the press conference.

