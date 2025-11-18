UAE relief team completes humanitarian mission in Afghanistan

The UAE relief team in Afghanistan has completed their humanitarian mission after providing urgent assistance to people affected by the earthquake that struck the country’s northern regions in September, highlighting the UAE's pioneering role in supporting affected populations worldwide.

Families in northern Afghanistan expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support, saying the aid had provided direct relief and helped ease the impact of the disaster.

The on-ground efforts were supported by an UAE-run air bridge to northern Afghanistan that delivered eight aircraft carrying more than 394 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including food parcels, tents, blankets and other essential items. The aid reached the worst-hit areas and helped ease the hardship of thousands of affected families.

The mission achieved its objectives of delivering a rapid and effective response to affected communities. The UAE affirmed its readiness to continue providing assistance through various humanitarian channels as part of its ongoing support for the Afghan people and other populations facing crises worldwide.

The UAE’s approach to humanitarian assistance follows principles established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which the nation continues to reinforce through relief operations during crises.