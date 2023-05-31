UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime security

The nation has stressed that it remains committed to responsibly ensuring the safety of navigation in its seas, in accordance with international law

The UAE has rejected the mischaracterisation, in recent press reports, of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime security.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that the UAE is committed to peaceful dialogue and diplomatic engagement as a means of advancing the shared goals of regional security and stability.

"As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces," added the statement.

MoFA stressed that the UAE remains committed to responsibly ensuring the safety of navigation in its seas, in accordance with international law.

